Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Edge Wealth Management Raised Holding by $1.20 Million as Market Value Declined

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 807,114 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 58.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 18,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,708 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 31,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 2.07 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) to Launch Generics for Leading HCV Treatments – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Gilead (GILD) Q4 Earnings Disappoint on Weak HCV Sales? – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: GILD Collaborates on NASH, FCSC Surges on Deal – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, GILD, HP – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 55,200 shares to 109,473 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,704 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Crane (NYSE:CR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.’s (NYSE:SKT) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.