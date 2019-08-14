Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Ajo LP Lifted Alibaba Group (BABA) Position by $6.34 Million as Shares Declined

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group (BABA) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 34,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 282,243 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.50 million, up from 247,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.26. About 9.75 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 394,385 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE:SHI) by 51,734 shares to 36,808 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Momo Inc by 34,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,868 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.