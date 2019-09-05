Intelsat S A (I) Share Value Rose While Kerrisdale Advisers Has Lifted by $30.39 Million Its Position; Entergy New (ETR) Holder Hbk Investments LP Trimmed Holding by $9.10 Million as Valuation Rose

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 1.64M shares traded or 3.32% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 93.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 95,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 7,098 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 102,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $114.5. About 1.21 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Entergy; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entergy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETR); 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 52,900 shares to 71,800 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 144,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.34 million for 12.61 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.