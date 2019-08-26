Intelsat S A (I) Share Value Rose While Empyrean Capital Partners LP Lowered Stake by $23.06 Million; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lifted Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Holding by $843,219 as Shares Rose

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 493,421 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 76,722 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, up from 69,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $146.8. About 472,778 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 695,453 shares to 5.20 million shares, valued at $21.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 92,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands: Run For The Hills – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “How Investors Can Approach Volatility, According to NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put ITT (NYSE:ITT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GM, Ross Stores And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Corp (MCK) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Cap Management holds 843 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Llc has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 7,452 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 11,129 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Tech LP accumulated 2,092 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Earnest Ltd reported 399 shares stake. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 9 shares. Loews holds 2,595 shares. Dean Investment Associates Limited invested 0.55% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Van Den Berg I invested in 1.6% or 99,289 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bessemer Gru Inc owns 861 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 0.04% or 15,500 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,892 shares to 79,609 shares, valued at $30.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,816 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).