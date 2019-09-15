Intelsat S A (I) Share Price Rose While Farmstead Capital Management Lowered by $950,000 Its Position; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lowered Holding in Lowes Companies (LOW) by $1.40 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 261,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 311,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 825,078 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (LOW) by 75.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 13,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 4,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452,000, down from 18,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Lowes Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.48 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.