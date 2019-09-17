Intelsat S.A. (I) Reaches $23.21 After 9.00% Down Move; 1 Analysts Covering On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK)

The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 604,549 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern EuropeThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $3.27B company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $21.12 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:I worth $293.94 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. On Deck Capital has $4.2500 highest and $3.5000 lowest target. $3.88’s average target is 10.23% above currents $3.52 stock price. On Deck Capital had 5 analyst reports since March 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by BTIG Research. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. See On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $4.0000 New Target: $3.5000 Upgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $4.2500 Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 147,209 shares traded. On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) has declined 47.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ONDK News: 25/04/2018 – On Deck Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – On Deck Capital 1Q Rev $42.2M; 16/03/2018 – OnDeck Names Diamond Janitorial Services as Small Business Of the Month; 07/05/2018 – BETTER MORTGAGE NAMES FORMER ONDECK EXECUTIVE KATZENBERG CFO; 12/03/2018 – On Deck Capital: Brause to Become CFO March 26, Katzenberg to Serve as Adviser Through April 13; 10/04/2018 – OnDeck Announces Pricing of $225 Million Securitization; 08/05/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL 1Q REV. $90.3M, EST. $88.2M; 12/03/2018 – ONDECK REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 08/05/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL – SEES GROSS REVENUE BETWEEN $372 MLN AND $382 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – On Deck Capital Sees 2018 Rev $372M-$382M

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company has market cap of $268.58 million. It offers term loans and lines of credit. It has a 8.22 P/E ratio.

More notable recent On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Join The Gold Rush With Square, Inc. And On Deck Capital – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OnDeck Survey: Economy is Top Concern for Small Businesses Ahead of 2020 Election – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OnDeck CEO Noah Breslow to Deliver Keynote Address at 2019 LEND360 Conference – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TyMac Electric Powers Business Success with Online Financing from OnDeck – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Intelsat SA (NYSE:I), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intelsat SA has $27 highest and $2200 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 5.56% above currents $23.21 stock price. Intelsat SA had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 18.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Intelsat’s Chief Financial Officer to Present at Deutsche Bank’s 27th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference – Arizona Daily Star” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intelsat +4% as New Street sees potential double-up – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Like Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.