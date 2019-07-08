Intelsat S.A. (I) Reaches $21.42 After 8.00% Up Move; ATLANTIA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (ATASF) Shorts Down By 6.25%

The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 365,561 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56cThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $3.01 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $23.13 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:I worth $240.96M more.

ATLANTIA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:ATASF) had a decrease of 6.25% in short interest. ATASF’s SI was 2.67M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.25% from 2.84M shares previously. It closed at $27.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Charter, cable groups propose alternative C-band plan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: A Bullish Case Of Management Diligence – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intelsat had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) rating on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $24 target.

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. The firm offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational firms, and ISPs; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It currently has negative earnings. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers.

More notable recent Atlantia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATASF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Burberry A Buy Or An Avoid? – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Nest Egg Portfolio: The PostNL Dividend Yield Has Now Increased To 8.1%. – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atlantia SPA ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2018. More interesting news about Atlantia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATASF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autostrada Torino-Milano SPA: Fourth-Largest Toll Road Operator Trading At A 30% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airport Operators: Fly High With This Long-Term Growth Trend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2018.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems. The company has market cap of $21.78 billion. It operates 5,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy, Brazil, Chile, India, and Poland. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates as a concessionaire for toll motorway construction and management, and for related transport services; and operates and develops RomeÂ’s Fiumicino and Ciampino airports and carries out activities linked to airport management.