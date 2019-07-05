Intelsat S.A. (I) Reaches $20.99 After 7.00% Up Move; White Pine Capital Raised Exfo (EXFO) Position

White Pine Capital Llc increased Exfo Inc (EXFO) stake by 41.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc acquired 133,200 shares as Exfo Inc (EXFO)’s stock rose 33.54%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 454,815 shares with $1.67 million value, up from 321,615 last quarter. Exfo Inc now has $217.34M valuation. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.1757 during the last trading session, reaching $4.0443. About 3,475 shares traded. EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) has risen 16.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical EXFO News: 10/04/2018 – EXFO 2Q Loss/Shr 8c; 20/03/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 277% to 44 Days; 04/04/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 52 Days; 16/03/2018 – EXFO investor advisory; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Astellia S.A. (ALAST.FR) Now EXFO; 10/04/2018 – EXFO Sees 3Q IFRS Loss 15c-19c/Sh; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 4.6% Position in EXFO

The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.32% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 497,643 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICESThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.94 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $22.46 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:I worth $205.66M more.

More notable recent EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Exfo (EXFO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exfo (EXFO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EXFO investor advisory – Third quarter financial results for fiscal 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Exfo (EXFO) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Exfo (EXFO) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intelsat had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of I in report on Wednesday, April 3 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 18.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Charter, cable groups propose alternative C-band plan – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Stocks Wall Street Hates That I’ve Been Buying – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think NVR (NYSE:NVR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.