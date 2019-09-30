Intelsat S A (I) Market Value Rose While Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding; Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Boothbay Fund Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Rose

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 757,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73M, down from 957,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 535,881 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 52.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 2,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 2,681 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 5,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.08. About 163,809 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25M for 33.93 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 6,100 shares to 20,500 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In (Call) by 142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436 shares, and has risen its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI).

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp, which manages about $5.19 billion and $455.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 500,000 shares to 934,000 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.