Intelsat S A (I) Market Value Declined While Fir Tree Boosted Holding by $3.50 Million; Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Position in Calix (CALX) by $988,400

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 945,999 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 141,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 43,153 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 16/03/2018 – CALIX INC – ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 30/05/2018 – Calix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank: Yes, There’s More – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Smartsheets: Some Way Points In Its Evolution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hard Times Ahead At Key Energy Services – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cruzio Powers the Tech-Savvy Heart of Santa Cruz County with a Simplified, Future-Proof Network Built on Calix AXOS – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Continuous Innovation on Calix AXOS Places the Subscriber First for Service Providers – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Groundbreaking Smart Home Campaign Sets New Standards for Success and Garners Major Broadband Marketing Award – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Calix Launches Connect America Fund Performance Testing Solution for the Calix Smart Home Platform Leveraging Speedtest® by Ookla® – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Calix Continues Innovation for First in Market CAF Performance Testing Solution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.