Intelsat S A (I) Market Valuation Rose While Highbridge Capital Management Increased Stake by $2.09 Million; Moreno Evelyn V Has Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 64.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 139,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 356,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 216,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 362,814 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 358.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 66,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 85,685 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 5.29 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 12,500 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 660,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34M shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).