Intelsat S A (I) Holding Increased by Serengeti Asset Management Lp; Park West Asset Management Stake in Blucora (BCOR) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 29,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 350,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 538,312 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Blucora Inc (BCOR) by 84.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 253,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The hedge fund held 46,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blucora Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 163,872 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 15/03/2018 TaxAct Partners with Everlance, Giving Tax Pros Innovative Tools to Help Self-Employed & Contractors Save on Taxes; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.79 TO $0.92; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BLUCORA, INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blucora Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOR); 28/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $545.8 MLN TO $559.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Rev $206M; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflets Expection Blucora to Pay Dn Debt and Maintain Operating Performance; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q EPS 93c

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 150,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Brady (NYSE:BRC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Cloudflare stock pops 22% in first day of trading – CNBC” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Health Check: How Prudently Does NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 210,000 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $59.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 629,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).