Intelsat S A (I) Holding Increased by Kerrisdale Advisers Llc; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holderness Investments Company Lifted Holding by $498,015

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 1.19 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $204.53. About 1.66M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple And Microsoft: The Weirdness Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Makes a Bizarre Move in India – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

