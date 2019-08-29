Intelsat S A (I) Holding Has Lifted by Nokota Management Lp; California Public Employees Retirement System Continues to Hold Stake in Tc Pipelines LP (TCP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 77.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 57,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 130,418 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 73,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 161,215 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 207.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 742,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.21M, up from 357,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 1.03M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 125,230 shares to 11,807 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 359,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD).

