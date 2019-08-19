Intelsat S A (I) Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Upped Its Holding by $6.86 Million; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Declined, Holder Koshinski Asset Management Has Upped Stake

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.20 million shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,339 shares to 35,919 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,899 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).