Intelsat S A (I) Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Lifted Position; Baupost Group Decreased Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $107.29 Million

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.65M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.62 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862.59 million, down from 14.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 831,011 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 75.57 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.35M shares to 39.09 million shares, valued at $946.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,879 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited has 4,610 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. World Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 6,823 shares. 225,537 are held by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Napier Park Glob Capital (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 5.95% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cohen And Steers accumulated 2.02 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. 51,218 are held by Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership. Andra Ap owns 53,700 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc accumulated 475,103 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Assocs has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Usca Ria Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 6,928 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 1,786 shares. American Registered Inv Advisor holds 7,630 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 4,000 were reported by Fiduciary Co.