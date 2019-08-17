Intelsat S A (I) Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Upped Its Position by $30.39 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Dsam Partners Llp Increased Holding in Netflix (NFLX)

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.20 million shares traded or 35.31% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 280.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 53,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 72,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.82M, up from 19,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,736 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies accumulated 1,931 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 56 shares. Gradient Investments Limited holds 2,495 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Barton Inv Management reported 32.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Btc Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability owns 605 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Lp reported 11,310 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 3,714 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 4,600 are owned by Sigma Investment Counselors. Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 2,500 were accumulated by Symmetry Peak Limited Liability Company. Smith Moore And owns 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,178 shares. Tybourne Management (Hk) stated it has 363,644 shares. Beech Hill Advisors has invested 0.91% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.