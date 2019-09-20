Intelsat S A (I) Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose; Hawk Ridge Management Lowered Its Brightcove (BCOV) Holding by $665,000; Stock Price Rose

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 2.27 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.25 million, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 317,020 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.95 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 7,012 shares to 195,074 shares, valued at $15.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% EPS growth.

