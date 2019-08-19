Intelsat S A (I) Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Boosted Position; Kopernik Global Investors Has Lowered Its Cameco (CCJ) Position as Share Price Declined

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 45,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 9.46 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.54 million, down from 9.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 3.02M shares traded or 27.93% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 3.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 1.05 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameco Corporation (CCJ) CEO Tim Gitzel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco Vs. Kazatomprom – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2019: CCJ,CCO.TO,CVE,CVE.TO,CLB,EQNR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.74M for 43.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General: Pricier But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco Remains Cash Flow Positive Despite A Challenging Market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think RH (NYSE:RH) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.