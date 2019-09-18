Intelsat S A (I) Holder Highbridge Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Indus Capital Partners Holding In Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Was Has Boosted

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 12.04M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 15/05/2018 – Brazil’s banks sound alert on anemic corporate loan growth; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 02/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS 1Q GOOD FOR PROVISIONS, CONFORTABLE W/ GUIDANCE: CEO; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS WILL ASK FOR CENTRAL BANK APPROVAL FOR BOND ISSUE TO BE CONSIDERED AS CAPITAL TIER 1- FILING; 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 29.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 59,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 140,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 1.24 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 1.05 million shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $47.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,444 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Buffett-Owned StoneCo Stock Plunged 30% in April – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Itau Unibanco Holding goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Warren Buffett-Owned StoneCo Stock Popped 17.4% in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energy Transfer Buys SemGroup In High Value Transaction – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Stock Market Rocked These 2 Stocks Today – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investing In American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pinterest, Inc.’s (NYSE:PINS) Shift From Loss To Profit – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF) by 18,000 shares to 128,000 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 30,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).