Intelsat S A (I) Holder Fir Tree Boosted Holding; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Valuation Declined, Capital Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Holding

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 611,427 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 11.69 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.