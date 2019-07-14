Intelsat S A (I) Holder Farmstead Capital Management Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Decreased F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake by $312,000; Shares Declined

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.56. About 482,145 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 1.34 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, up 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.02 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $121.77 million for 17.84 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 35,000 shares to 50,415 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, FFIV, AAL – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “F5 Networks Historically Offers Longs Better Play off Post-Market Earnings Moves – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “F5 Networks Stock Lands Rare Upgrade – Schaeffers Research” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fastly files $100M IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RYAM, TWTR, FFIV – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. Shares for $182,707 were sold by Kearny Ryan C. on Friday, February 1. The insider WHITE ANA MARIA sold 2,303 shares worth $367,337. 675 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $109,998 were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN. Another trade for 2,799 shares valued at $450,080 was sold by Rogers Scot Frazier. 150 shares were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL, worth $25,013 on Thursday, February 14. SPRAGUE KARA LYNN also sold $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corp De has 312,253 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 6,833 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 1,821 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 22,511 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 2,452 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested in 0.09% or 146,971 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 30,280 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.07% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Fred Alger Management accumulated 230 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Adage Prtnrs Group Lc holds 57,600 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 2,509 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 741,695 shares. Oak Associates Limited Oh holds 0.1% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 10,390 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Greif, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEF) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.