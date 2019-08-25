Intelsat S A (I) Holder Farmstead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holder Whitebox Advisors Lifted Position

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 18,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 198,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 179,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 1.68M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.15M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 43,301 shares to 135,276 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Repligen Corp (Prn) by 627,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Have Generated A Total Return Of 8.7% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of KAR Auction Services Are Moving on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Board of Directors Approves IAA Salvage Auction Business Spin-Off – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory accumulated 626,955 shares. Gates holds 6.82% or 2.98M shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management holds 27,601 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Fort Ltd Partnership owns 0.17% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 16,386 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). New York-based Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Adage Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 100,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 4,412 shares stake. River Road Asset Limited Com holds 0.98% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 853,875 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0% or 5,222 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company reported 25,792 shares. Omni Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 303,321 shares or 1.72% of the stock.