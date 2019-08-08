Intelsat S A (I) Holder Farmstead Capital Management Cut Holding; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 221,099 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 131.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 615,384 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51 million, up from 266,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 1.01 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Uber’s Stock May Sell Off After Results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron Mountain: The Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hill International Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,849 shares to 76,854 shares, valued at $14.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,403 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Las Vegas Sands -7% after Macau results fall short – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Biggest Risk Facing Las Vegas Sands – The Motley Fool” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Sells Off Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.