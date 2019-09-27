Intelsat S A (I) Holder Farmstead Capital Management Cut Holding by $950,000 as Stock Price Rose; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $11.17 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 261,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, down from 311,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 652,733 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 2789.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 122,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 127,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59M, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $104.33. About 1.06M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Management has invested 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Albion Group Inc Ut has invested 1.35% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fdx Advisors Inc invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.26% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 147,551 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt stated it has 151,824 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Greenwich Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,565 shares. New York-based Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 56,947 are held by Allstate. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 28,754 shares stake. Jupiter Asset Management Limited invested in 235,131 shares. Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 729 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,436 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp reported 455,513 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 426,204 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (Prn) by 48,333 shares to 314,827 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 157,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,349 shares, and cut its stake in International Mny Express In.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

