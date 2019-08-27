Intelsat S A (I) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Stake by $23.06 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Burt Wealth Advisors Decreased Stake by $519,760

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 1.13 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 695,453 shares to 5.20M shares, valued at $21.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 531,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.93% or 107,970 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bankshares Tru Division has 1.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,760 shares. Tompkins Fin Corporation invested in 0.7% or 1,708 shares. Cambridge Invest accumulated 75,568 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 219,553 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,150 shares. The Texas-based American State Bank has invested 3.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank holds 0.18% or 664 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation owns 3,422 shares. Friess Associates owns 3.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,817 shares. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs accumulated 0.03% or 554 shares. Rothschild Capital Partners owns 7,037 shares for 6.99% of their portfolio. Kanawha Capital Management Llc holds 0.06% or 253 shares. Cahill Fin Advsrs Inc accumulated 129 shares. Dana Investment Advsr Inc reported 7,957 shares.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 36,564 shares to 170,002 shares, valued at $19.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 30,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) just opened its biggest office building in the world – Live Trading News” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.53 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.