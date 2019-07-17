Intelsat S A (I) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake; Casella Waste Sys (CWST) Holder Brant Point Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.06 Million as Valuation Rose

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 742,701 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 59.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,096 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 98,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 54,776 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 55.84% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 08/03/2018 Casella Waste Access Event Set By First Analysis for Mar. 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWST); 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 13/04/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 531,000 shares to 4.90M shares, valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Brant Point Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CWST’s profit will be $11.81M for 42.57 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,600.00% EPS growth.