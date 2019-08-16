Intelsat S A (I) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Cut Its Stake; Beck Capital Management Holding in Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Has Raised as Shares Rose

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.11 million shares traded or 30.10% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 73.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 4,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,806 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, up from 5,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 7.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co.: July Hearing Scheduled in Brand Dispute With Germany’s Merck KGaA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 19/04/2018 – P&G also agrees to buy the consumer health business of Merck for about $4.2 billion; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macy’s: Respect The Market And Step Aside – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Intelsat – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intelsat and Stratosat Power Business Expansion and Enable International Commerce across Central Africa – Yahoo Finance UK” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 250,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 1.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.