Intelsat S A (I) Holder Apis Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $1.50 Million as Market Value Declined; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Boosted Stake

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $22.28. About 700,113 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 680,938 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 14,000 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 46,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,900 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).