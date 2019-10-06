Intelsat S.A. (I) EPS Estimated At $-1.00; Shorts at Enlivex Therapeutics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (ENLV) Lowered By 6.6%

Analysts expect Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report $-1.00 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.54 EPS change or 117.39% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. After having $-1.05 EPS previously, Intelsat S.A.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 591,520 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America

Enlivex Therapeutics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENLV) had a decrease of 6.6% in short interest. ENLV’s SI was 19,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 6.6% from 21,200 shares previously. With 10,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Enlivex Therapeutics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s short sellers to cover ENLV’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 252,690 shares traded or 884.23% up from the average. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) has risen 153.72% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 153.72% the S&P500.

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. The firm offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational firms, and ISPs; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It currently has negative earnings. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers.

Among 2 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intelsat has $3200 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27’s average target is 13.59% above currents $23.77 stock price. Intelsat had 8 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. JP Morgan maintained the shares of I in report on Thursday, September 19 with “Overweight” rating.

