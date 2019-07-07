Intelsat S A (Call) (I) Holder Apis Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $450,000 as Stock Declined; Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Position Has Boosted by Consonance Capital Management Lp

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (I) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.26% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 1.93M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 8.47M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 17.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.17 million, up from 9.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 1.34M shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 6.63% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Bros Advsrs Lp reported 0.09% stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 11,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 62,597 shares. 19,000 were reported by Provise Mgmt Gp Limited Company. 5.86 million were reported by Broadfin Limited Liability Co. 27,000 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 76,194 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 98,744 shares. Sei Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,645 shares. 1.52M are held by Armistice Ltd Liability. 13,007 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associate. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny holds 8,985 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 15,319 shares.

