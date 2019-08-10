Intelsat (I) Stock Rose While Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Raised Holding by $492,750; Tradition Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $351,440

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 13,805 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 11,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS HOLDS 5.09% CGG STAKE AFTER OFF-MARKET BUY: AMF; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Will Seek to Dismiss SunEdison Suit; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs starts to transfer some senior bankers to Frankfurt due to Brexit; 27/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.3% In Mar 24 Wk; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs president Schwartz to retire; 18/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Goldman Sachs $Benchmark Debt Offering in Two Parts; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 30/04/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon Sees Greed Trumping Fear in Markets (Video); 19/03/2018 – Global Equity New Issues Rise 2.5% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO expects `turbulence’ in US-China trade talks

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intelsat (I) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 32,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 492,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 459,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intelsat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 874,357 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (NYSE:BXMT) by 42,103 shares to 5,868 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Growth Advantage (JGASX) by 26,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,088 shares, and cut its stake in Primecap Odyssey Stock Fund.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,438 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Lc has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strategic Advsr Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,928 shares. 7,978 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 75 shares. British Columbia Corporation reported 64,715 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lederer And Associates Counsel Ca holds 1,633 shares. 2,332 are owned by Davenport And Ltd Liability Com. Regions Fincl holds 0.04% or 16,800 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins Comm has 404,900 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Shell Asset Mngmt Communications reported 44,702 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 275 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 45,643 shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank stated it has 32,467 shares.

