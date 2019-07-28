Intelsat (I) Stake Has Upped by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership; As Limoneira Co. (LMNR) Shares Declined, Ashford Capital Management Boosted Stake by $7.25 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Limoneira Co. (LMNR) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 315,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 845,830 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90 million, up from 530,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Limoneira Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 40,954 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 12.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intelsat (I) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 32,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 492,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 459,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intelsat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.65 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $9,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold LMNR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.39% or 265,927 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 26,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard holds 714,790 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Axa holds 228,630 shares. First Interstate National Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 25,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 613,110 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo invested in 420,674 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 6,621 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.1% or 79,000 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division reported 0% stake. Ashford Capital Mngmt accumulated 845,830 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Captrust Finance Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Bamco Ny has invested 0.03% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P Small Cap Low Volatility Etf by 8,145 shares to 56,008 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 1,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,667 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defence Etf (ITA).

