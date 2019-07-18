Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Systems Corporation 28 15.48 N/A 0.83 53.73 Flowserve Corporation 47 1.77 N/A 1.19 41.89

Table 1 demonstrates Intelligent Systems Corporation and Flowserve Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Flowserve Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Systems Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Intelligent Systems Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Flowserve Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26% Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Intelligent Systems Corporation’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Flowserve Corporation is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

Intelligent Systems Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Flowserve Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Intelligent Systems Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Flowserve Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intelligent Systems Corporation and Flowserve Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Flowserve Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Flowserve Corporation’s consensus price target is $49.5, while its potential downside is -3.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of Intelligent Systems Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Flowserve Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Intelligent Systems Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Flowserve Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intelligent Systems Corporation -8.38% 24.45% 124.7% 246.23% 494.03% 244.35% Flowserve Corporation 1.22% 2.51% 7.06% -0.9% 12.07% 30.9%

For the past year Intelligent Systems Corporation has stronger performance than Flowserve Corporation

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats Flowserve Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.