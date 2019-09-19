Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS) and TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Comparing side by side

Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) and TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Systems Corporation 37 16.21 N/A 0.83 59.29 TPI Composites Inc. 25 0.58 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates Intelligent Systems Corporation and TPI Composites Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) and TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26% TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intelligent Systems Corporation is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival TPI Composites Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Intelligent Systems Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TPI Composites Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intelligent Systems Corporation and TPI Composites Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TPI Composites Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of TPI Composites Inc. is $25, which is potential 29.40% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intelligent Systems Corporation and TPI Composites Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 0%. Insiders held 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of TPI Composites Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95% TPI Composites Inc. -3.47% 1.71% -16.71% -13.67% -14.91% 4.03%

For the past year Intelligent Systems Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than TPI Composites Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Intelligent Systems Corporation beats TPI Composites Inc.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.