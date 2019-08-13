Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Comparison side by side

Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Systems Corporation 32 16.03 N/A 0.83 59.29 SPX FLOW Inc. 36 0.74 N/A 1.60 25.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intelligent Systems Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc. SPX FLOW Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Intelligent Systems Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Intelligent Systems Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than SPX FLOW Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26% SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

Intelligent Systems Corporation is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. From a competition point of view, SPX FLOW Inc. has a 2.02 beta which is 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intelligent Systems Corporation are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, SPX FLOW Inc. has 1.5 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intelligent Systems Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPX FLOW Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intelligent Systems Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 93.7% respectively. About 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, SPX FLOW Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95% SPX FLOW Inc. -1.39% 1.81% 14.25% 22.35% -10.95% 33.33%

For the past year Intelligent Systems Corporation was more bullish than SPX FLOW Inc.

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats SPX FLOW Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.