Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Intelligent Systems Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Intelligent Systems Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.10% 26.00% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Intelligent Systems Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Systems Corporation N/A 31 59.29 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Intelligent Systems Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Intelligent Systems Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Intelligent Systems Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.83 2.29 2.56

As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 66.89%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intelligent Systems Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Intelligent Systems Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intelligent Systems Corporation are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Intelligent Systems Corporation’s competitors have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intelligent Systems Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intelligent Systems Corporation’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Intelligent Systems Corporation is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.14. Competitively, Intelligent Systems Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Intelligent Systems Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Intelligent Systems Corporation’s peers.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.