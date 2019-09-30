Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS) and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Comparing side by side

Since Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Systems Corporation 48 0.00 5.46M 0.83 59.29 Illinois Tool Works Inc. 152 4.97 320.07M 7.51 20.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intelligent Systems Corporation and Illinois Tool Works Inc. Illinois Tool Works Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Intelligent Systems Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Intelligent Systems Corporation is currently more expensive than Illinois Tool Works Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Systems Corporation 11,327,800.83% 30.1% 26% Illinois Tool Works Inc. 210,406,258.22% 74.4% 16.8%

Volatility and Risk

Intelligent Systems Corporation has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intelligent Systems Corporation is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Intelligent Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Intelligent Systems Corporation and Illinois Tool Works Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Illinois Tool Works Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

On the other hand, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s potential downside is -5.68% and its consensus target price is $147.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intelligent Systems Corporation and Illinois Tool Works Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 79.7% respectively. 0.6% are Intelligent Systems Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95% Illinois Tool Works Inc. -2.82% 1.77% -0.08% 13.73% 10.38% 21.74%

For the past year Intelligent Systems Corporation was more bullish than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats on 10 of the 14 factors Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.