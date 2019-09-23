Intelligent Sys New (INS) Stock Rose While Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Decreased Stake; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $596,727 as Stock Value Rose

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 273,193 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, down from 301,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 12,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 127,444 shares to 872,444 shares, valued at $58.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors holds 70,330 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bangor Comml Bank owns 14,136 shares. Harding Loevner L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Holderness Invests has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 12,977 are held by Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Com. 6,396 are held by Zwj Inv Counsel. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 18,856 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 3,844 shares. Harvey Inv Communications Lc accumulated 5,664 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,837 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.32% or 3.70M shares. Essex Ser Inc invested 1.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.66% or 22,897 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Company accumulated 109,035 shares.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc, which manages about $156.23 million and $148.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,823 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.