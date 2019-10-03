Intelligent Sys New (INS) Stake Increased by Apis Capital Advisors Llc; Papp L Roy & Associates Has Trimmed Position in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $1.07 Million as Shares Declined

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 26,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 68,899 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 95,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 8.05M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 17,172 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 19,461 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 344,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,000 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.81M for 13.25 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $637.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,000 shares to 8,368 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

