Intelligent Sys New (INS) Shareholder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Cut Stake by $783,440; Berry Plastics Group (BERY) Valuation Declined While Penn Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc (BERY) by 103.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 14,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 28,080 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 13,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Berry Plastics Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 911,851 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 273,193 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87 million, down from 301,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 61,148 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc, which manages about $156.23M and $148.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,823 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 31,327 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 3,950 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 147,350 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 5.62 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Landscape Capital Limited Com owns 4,854 shares. 2,158 are owned by Numerixs Invest Inc. Bb&T Securities Lc owns 5,317 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 463,597 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 7,192 shares. Brookstone Management stated it has 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 5,009 were reported by Allstate Corp. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,845 shares. Moreover, Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.28% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 696,307 shares.