Intelligent Sys New (INS) Shareholder Apis Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Stake; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Jd Capital Management Lowered by $3.50 Million Its Stake

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 349,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 470,600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, down from 820,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AWARDED FIRST WIND DEAL IN CHILE; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank; 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Still Targets 2018 Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows $6B-$7B; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 129,502 shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of General Electric Plunged in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock or 6,500 shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 66,103 are owned by Brighton Jones. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.31% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Modera Wealth Management Lc has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Park Oh stated it has 1.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Citizens Fincl Bank reported 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 139,300 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Van Hulzen Asset Lc owns 869,058 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.49% or 89,133 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson Co holds 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 511,672 shares. United Fire Incorporated invested 1.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Destination Wealth reported 9,348 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 105,661 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Blue Edge Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 53,853 shares.

Jd Capital Management Llc, which manages about $832.90M and $346.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 24,400 shares to 28,500 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 19,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM).

More notable recent Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Is How the Apple Card Will Impact AAPL Stock – Yahoo News” on March 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Intelligent Systems Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:INS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nobilis Health Receives NYSE American Notice Regarding Low Selling Price Issues – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Intelligent Systems Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intelligent Systems Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.