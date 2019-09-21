Intelligent Sys New (INS) Share Price Rose While Apis Capital Advisors Increased by $9.26 Million Its Stake; As Cerner (CERN) Stock Price Rose, Financial Advisory Service Has Lowered Its Holding

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 4,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 46,595 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42M, down from 50,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 1.73 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.56M market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 145,538 shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c

More notable recent Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Names Finance Executive Jeff Zheng to its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volt Information Sciences Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change to â€œVOLTâ€ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Intelligent Systems Corporation: One-Time Penny Stock Now a Fintech Industry Leader – Profit Confidential” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Protalix BioTherapeutics Receives Listing Deficiency Letter from NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sierra Metals Announces Amendment and Increase of Current Normal Course Issuer Bid to a 2.5 Million Share Target – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 19,461 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85M for 29.00 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 103,500 were accumulated by Prentiss Smith. Bartlett Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,722 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 6,521 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 50,571 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri accumulated 7,066 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust accumulated 27,038 shares. St Germain D J invested in 1.5% or 187,890 shares. Parametric Associates Limited reported 783,490 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 28,633 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. American Century Companies Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 2.76M shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com accumulated 29,596 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited has invested 0.14% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Maverick Cap holds 47,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Financial Advisory Service Inc, which manages about $817.05M and $537.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 13,349 shares to 225,214 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 5,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).