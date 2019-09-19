Intelligent Sys New (INS) Holder Apis Capital Advisors Increased Holding by $9.26 Million; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Raised Its Position by $302,258 as Share Price Rose

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.03M market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 137,715 shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 22,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 19,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $121.21. About 3.50M shares traded or 190.91% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 20,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 344,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd invested in 0.04% or 38,925 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,079 shares. Hendley invested in 1.82% or 31,905 shares. Moreover, Atlantic Union Bancorp has 0.27% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Chevy Chase Inc holds 0.05% or 107,120 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 16,827 shares. Alpha Windward Lc owns 139 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 4,386 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,109 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.14% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 649,941 shares. Gw Henssler Ltd holds 56,896 shares.

