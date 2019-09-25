Intelligent Sys New (INS) Holder Apis Capital Advisors Boosted Position; Canyon Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $10.36 Million

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 65,173 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 369,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.60 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.94 million, down from 4.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 5.61M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Dollar Flat; Fed Officials Appearances, Brexit In Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 24.40 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corporation accumulated 168,664 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Country Club Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 96,781 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cap Mngmt Lc owns 485,496 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Crestwood Lc holds 239,567 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw invested in 0.1% or 34,276 shares. Cap Sarl owns 45,120 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 14,481 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.19% stake. Utah Retirement owns 228,698 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Connable Office stated it has 0.31% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Reilly Fincl Advsr Llc reported 20,277 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of stock. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 65.00 million shares, valued at $76.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 40.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn).

