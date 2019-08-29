Intellicheck Inc. (IDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Both Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 4 13.88 N/A -0.26 0.00 SAP SE 121 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intellicheck Inc. and SAP SE.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4% SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Volatility and Risk

Intellicheck Inc.’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SAP SE is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intellicheck Inc. are 3 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor SAP SE’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Intellicheck Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SAP SE.

Analyst Ratings

Intellicheck Inc. and SAP SE Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of SAP SE is $152.33, which is potential 28.65% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intellicheck Inc. and SAP SE are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares. Competitively, SAP SE has 25.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SAP SE.

Summary

SAP SE beats on 6 of the 9 factors Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.