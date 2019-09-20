Intellicheck Inc. (IDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

As Application Software companies, Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 4 15.06 N/A -0.26 0.00 Qualys Inc. 85 10.34 N/A 1.47 58.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intellicheck Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intellicheck Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Intellicheck Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Qualys Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellicheck Inc. are 3 and 2.9. Competitively, Qualys Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intellicheck Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Intellicheck Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Qualys Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Qualys Inc. has a consensus price target of $94.4, with potential upside of 18.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. shares and 89% of Qualys Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Qualys Inc. has 15.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Qualys Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Qualys Inc. beats Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.