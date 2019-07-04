Intellicheck Inc. (IDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

We are contrasting Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 3 19.09 N/A -0.26 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 84 12.48 N/A 0.76 127.71

Table 1 demonstrates Intellicheck Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intellicheck Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -38.9% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Intellicheck Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 2.06 beta and it is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intellicheck Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Paylocity Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Intellicheck Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Intellicheck Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s potential upside is 4.30% and its average price target is $105.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.3% of Intellicheck Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.9% of Paylocity Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 22.42% of Intellicheck Inc. shares. Comparatively, Paylocity Holding Corporation has 33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. 6.33% 22.87% 49.26% 61.2% 112.12% 88.32% Paylocity Holding Corporation 1.13% 8.2% 16.98% 51.99% 76.49% 60.57%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.