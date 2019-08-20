Intellicheck Inc. (IDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

This is a contrast between Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 4 12.55 N/A -0.26 0.00 NIC Inc. 17 4.01 N/A 0.81 22.34

Table 1 demonstrates Intellicheck Inc. and NIC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intellicheck Inc. and NIC Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.89 beta indicates that Intellicheck Inc. is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. NIC Inc. has a 1 beta and it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellicheck Inc. are 3 and 2.9. Competitively, NIC Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intellicheck Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NIC Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Intellicheck Inc. and NIC Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, NIC Inc.’s potential upside is 2.29% and its average price target is $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. shares and 91% of NIC Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, NIC Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. was more bullish than NIC Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats Intellicheck Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.