Intellicheck Inc. (IDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 4 15.25 N/A -0.26 0.00 Fastly Inc. 22 15.79 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Intellicheck Inc. and Fastly Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intellicheck Inc. and Fastly Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4% Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Intellicheck Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Fastly Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Fastly Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intellicheck Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Intellicheck Inc. and Fastly Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fastly Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a -26.60% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intellicheck Inc. and Fastly Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 39.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. has 150.47% stronger performance while Fastly Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fastly Inc. beats Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.